Winter Session of Parliament from Monday

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on Monday and will continue till the 22nd of December. It will have 15 sittings spread over 19 days and a total of 21 bills are scheduled to be taken up during the Session.

The Government had convened an all-party meeting yesterday to seek cooperation from political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament during the session.

On the first day of the session tomorrow, the Ethics Committee report on cash for query charges against TMC MP Mahua Moitra is scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha. This session will be the last full-fledged session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

LIST OF BILLS LIKELY TO BE TAKEN UP DURING THE 14TH SESSON OF 17TH LOK SABHA AND 262nd SESSION OF RAJYA SABHA

I – LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS:-

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, as passed by Lok Sabha. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 The Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 The Post Office Bill, 2023 The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 The Boilers Bill, 2023 The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill 2023 The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023

II – FINANCIAL BUSINESS:-