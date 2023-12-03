The Presence of Rare Grey-Headed Bulbul Endemic to the Western Ghats

The grey-headed bulbul (Brachypodius priocephalus ) is a member of the bulbul family, Pycnonotidae. It is endemic to the Western Ghats in south-western India, and found from Goa south to Tamil Nadu at altitudes up to 1200m. It is found in dense reeds or thickets mainly near rivers and swampy areas inside forests. They have a distinctive call that reveals their presence inside dense vegetation where they are hard to spot.

This bulbul is resident in moist broad-leaved evergreen forest with bamboo and dense undergrowth. Its plumage is olive-green, with a medium-grey on the crown head, nape and throat. The forehead is yellow-green. The back and wings are olive-green becoming lighter towards the vent. The rump has yellowing green feathers edged in black giving a barred appearance. The flanks are dark and grey edged. The undertail coverts are grey. The beak is greenish and grey while the legs are pinkish yellow. The iris is distinctly bluish white. The tail is grey on the central feathers (the shaft being black), the outer ones are black and are broadly tipped with grey. Both sexes are similar but juveniles have the head dark olive with the yellow on the forehead duller. (Length 143-152mm; head 33-35mm; tail 74-77mm) The call is a sharp chraink. The call is distinct in having a single syllable unlike those of the core genus Pycnonotus members.

Found singly or in small groups, grey-headed bulbuls actively join mixed-species foraging flocks during the non-breeding season.

Special thanks to the wise birders Shri Sandeep Tawde ji and Sandeep Ranadive ji for helping me to get this rare beauty.

This was photographed at Kankavli, Sindhudurg district in the Indian state of Maharashtra.