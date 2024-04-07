India Now Declared As The ‘Cancer Capital’ In The World: Reports

New Delhi: A recent health report on India released on Friday revealed a notable surge in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) nationwide, with the country experiencing the fastest increase in cancer cases.

According to the 4th edition of the Health of Nation Report by Apollo Hospitals, on World Health Day 2024, approximately one in three Indians are pre-diabetic, two in three are pre-hypertensive, and one in 10 are experiencing depression.

The report highlights the concerning rise of NCDs in India, encompassing cancer, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health issues, all of which significantly impact the nation’s health. Notably, the incidence of cancer in India is escalating compared to global rates, earning the country the title of “cancer capital of the world.”

Furthermore, the report forecasts a potential increase in healthcare burdens due to conditions like pre-diabetes, pre-hypertension, and mental health disorders occurring at younger ages. Emphasizing the importance of regular health screenings, the report underscores their role in reducing blood pressure (BP) and body mass index (BMI) levels, thereby mitigating the risk of cardiac-related ailments.

In India, the most common cancers, in order of occurrence, among women are breast, cervix, and ovary, while among men, they are lung, mouth, and prostate. However, despite the lower median age for cancer diagnosis in India compared to other countries, cancer screening rates remain alarmingly low, as per the hospital’s release.