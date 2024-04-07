StateGeneral ElectionsGeneral Elections 2024

BJD Appoints 5 Senior Leaders As Parliamentary Constituency Co-Ordinator

By Ananya Pattnaik
24

 

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supreme Naveen Patnaik appointed five senior leaders as Parliamentary Constituency Co-orinator with immediate effect.

In a order released stated, Naveen Patnaik President of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) has been pleased to appoint the following leaders as Parliamentary Constituencies Co-ordinator.

Here is the list of the newly appointees of the Constituency Co-ordinator

  • Chandra Sekhar Sahu for Berhampur constituency
  • Debashish Samantray for Bhadrak constituency
  • Pratap Jena for Kendrapara constituency
  • Sujit Kumar for Kalahandi
  • Subhasish Khuntia for Puri
Ananya Pattnaik 1872 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking News