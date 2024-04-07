BJD Appoints 5 Senior Leaders As Parliamentary Constituency Co-Ordinator
Bhubaneswar: BJD Supreme Naveen Patnaik appointed five senior leaders as Parliamentary Constituency Co-orinator with immediate effect.
In a order released stated, Naveen Patnaik President of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) has been pleased to appoint the following leaders as Parliamentary Constituencies Co-ordinator.
Here is the list of the newly appointees of the Constituency Co-ordinator
- Chandra Sekhar Sahu for Berhampur constituency
- Debashish Samantray for Bhadrak constituency
- Pratap Jena for Kendrapara constituency
- Sujit Kumar for Kalahandi
- Subhasish Khuntia for Puri
