India logs 1005 coronavirus deaths, daily Covid cases stay below 50,000 mark

New Delhi: India reported 48,786 new Covid-19 cases and 1,005 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday.

The total caseload rose to 3,04,11,634 after India crossed the three-crore mark last week.

The active cases have now come down below 6 lakh. The country has 5,23,257 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,99,459 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 61,588 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,94,88,918 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 33,57,16,019 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 27,60,345 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 41,20,21,494 samples have been tested up to June 29 for Covid-19. Of these 19,21,450 samples were tested on Wednesday.

