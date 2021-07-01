Two Of Pulsar Gang Arrested In Cuttack

Cuttack: Police have arrested two members of a pulsar gang in Cuttack over “snatching” charges. The arrestees have been identified as Durga Das (25) and Ganesh Das (22) of Jhagdei village under Aska police station limits in Ganjam district.

According to available information, the arrested criminals used to come on pulsars and snatch gold and cash from the morning walkers in the city.

As per reports, the matter came to the fore after one Sandhyarani Patra on April 5 lodged a written complaint with the local police station regarding her gold chain snatching.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case (28/21) and took up the investigation. Later, Puri Singhadwar police nab the accused on the charges of snatching chain from a servitor and informed the Baragha Bazaar police.

On getting information, police reached the spot and interrogate them after taking them on remand. During interrogation, the brother duo confessed to their crimes. They revealed that they used to go several places in the state to commit theft.

The cops also seized a gold chain of 8.6 grams and a black pulsar bike from their possession. There are several pending snatching cases in the different police stations in the state, police informed.

A case has been registered and the accused were forwarded to court, sources said.