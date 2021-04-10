India fastest country to administer 100 million COVID-19 doses

New Delhi: India has scaled another peak in its effort to contain the COVID-19 virus with the administration of more than 100 million (10 Cr) vaccines to its citizens. The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 10,12,84,282 as per the provisional report 08:00 pm today.

The extension of vaccine coverage to those above 45 years along with the recent provisions for them to get vaccinated at their workplaces (govt and private) form a series of pro-active, collaborative and coordinated steps taken by the Centre and the State governments for safety and prevention of precious lives from the infectious COVID disease. This along with the efficient clinical management has thus far ensured that India has the lowest fatality rate in the world (1.28%).

The achievement is also a testimony of the ‘whole of society’ approach where individuals turned a deaf ear to rumours and propaganda of vested interests, shunned their vaccine hesitancy and strengthened the hand of the administration in curbing COVID-19. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

India is also the fastest country in the world to achieve the 100 million vaccination mark. India is fastest compared to the USA and China, which vaccinated 100 million in 89 days and 103 days, respectively.

A broader comparison with other countries on their achievements on the 85th Day reaffirms the fact that India has the highest rate of vaccination per day. USA administered 92.09 million doses in 85 days and China’s vaccination coverage was 61.42 million in 85 days.

The 10.12 Cr figure achieved across 15,17,260 sessions includes 90,03,060 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 55,06,717 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 99,39,321 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 47,28,966 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,01,14,957 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (1st Dose), 6,37,768 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (2nd dose), 3,95,64,741for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 17,88,752 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).