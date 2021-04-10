Cuttack City: 30 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 12 cured

Cuttack: As many as 30 COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 30 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city are two are from Institutional Quarantine and 16 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 12 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 16,921 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 258 are active cases while 16,575 persons have recovered and 88 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

<>

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) 30 new COVID19 +ve cases have been reported today in #Cuttack city. Another 12 recoveries are reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/DkRBUrNy6R — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) April 10, 2021

</>