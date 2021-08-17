India Administers Over 88.13 Lakh Doses In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement, nearly 88 lakh (88,13,919) doses have been administered under the Largest Vaccination Drive yesterday. Along with this, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage achieved 55 Cr milestone.

Cumulatively,55,47,30,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 62,12,108 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

India’s recovery rate stands at97.51%, this is highest since March 2020.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,14,48,754 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and36,830 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India has reported its lowest daily new cases (25,166) in 154 days.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since fifty-oneconsecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.