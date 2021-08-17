Motorola Edge 20 Series Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Motorola has recently launched its Motorola Edge 20 series on Tuesday. The series includes Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. Both the smartphones come with a triple rear camera and feature a 20: 9 OLED display and are dustproof and waterproof IP52 certified build. Motorola initially brought the Edge 20 to Europe last month as a new midrange phone. Here’s everything you should know.

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Price In India

The price of the Motorola Edge 20 in India is set at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Featuring frosted pearl and frosted emerald color options, it will be available for purchase at Flipkart and major retailers starting August 24th at 12:00 pm (noon).

Meanwhile, the price of the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion in India starts at Rs. For the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, it’s 21,499, up to Rs. 22,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage option. The phone will be available in cyber teal and electric graphite colors and will be available for purchase at Flipkart and major retailers from 12:00 pm (noon) on August 27th.

Both Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion are available with free EMI options for up to 6 months through HDFC and ICICI Bank cards.

Last month, the Motorola Edge 20 was launched in Europe with an 8GB + 128GB storage variant with a starting price of € 499.99.

Motorola Edge 20 Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 features a 6.7-inch OLED display that offers a 144 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, HDR10+ certification, and more. It runs on Android 11 based My UX and is powered by Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. The smartphone offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Edge 20 sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP sensor that offers 8X high-res optical zoom and 30X Super Zoom. It comes with a 32 MP selfie camera.

Motorola Edge 20 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30 W TurboPower fast charging. Notably, the company claims that it is “India’s slimmest 5G smartphone” as it is 6.99 mm thick.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes with an AMOLED 90 Hz refresh rate display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage whereas it runs on Android 11.

As for the camera, it features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it will sport a 32 MP punch-hole front camera. It is also backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30 W TurboPower fast charging.