IND Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa win by an innings and 32 runs, lead the series 1-0

In the first test of the two-match series of Freedom Trophy in Men’s Cricket, South Africa defeated India by an innings and 32 runs, taking a 1-0 lead at Super Sport Park in Centurion, South Africa.

India were all out at 131 in their second innings on the third day of the match. Virat Kohli brought up his 30th Test half-century in 61 balls. He hit 8 delightful boundaries and a power-packed six.

Earlier, the hosts, South Africa, were all out for 408 runs in their first innings, taking a lead of 163 runs.

India’s first innings ended at 245 runs.