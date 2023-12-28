Fire Breaks Out In SCS Autonomous College In Odisha’s Puri

Puri: A major fire broke out in SCS Autonomous College located in Odisha’s Puri on Thursday, destroying several crucial documents.

According to reports, locals noticed smoke emitting from the windows of the Economics post-graduate department in the evening and informed the Fire Brigade.

Fire service personnel immediately rushed to the college and found the department’s office ablaze. They were able to put out the fire within a short time. However, college sources claimed that numerous significant files, along with furniture in the office room, were burned to ashes, and stationery products worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. But, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. A suspected short circuit in the electric supply is believed to have sparked the blaze.