IND vs SA, 1st Test: India Finish Day 1 at 208/8 After Rain Halts Play

On the first day of the Freedom Trophy 2023-24 test match between India and South Africa at Super Sport Park in Centurion, South Africa, India lost 8 wickets and scored 208 runs before stumps.

Due to rains, the play was called off after 59 overs. Low Light and drizzle caused a break in the proceedings as India inched near a fighting first innings total.

In the beginning, South Africa won the toss and chose to field.