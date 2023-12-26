Pakistan Elections: In a first, Hindu woman files nomination for 2024 general polls

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has nominated a woman from the country’s Hindu minority community as a candidate for the General Elections in compliance with the Election Commission’s mandate for political parties to field at least five per cent of women candidates on general seats.

The woman, Dr Saveera Parkash, is the first to contest general elections from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district. She has already filed her nomination for the PK-25 seat and her father, Oam Parkash, has been an active member of the PPP for over thirty years.

Dr Saveera Parkash was also serving as the PPP women’s wing General Secretary in Buner. The General Elections in Pakistan are scheduled to be held on February 8th.