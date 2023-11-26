IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: India Beat Austraila By 44 Runs; Take Lead 2-0

India beat Australia by 44 runs in the second T20 international at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023. With this dominant win, India went 2-0 up in the series.

Aussies could not get anywhere close to the target of 236 as apart from an 88-run stand between Marcus Stoinis and Tim David for the fifth wicket, there was no significant effort from others.

Skipper Matthew Wade remained unbeaten on 42 off 23 balls, For India, Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) and Prasidh Krishna (3/43) were the pick of the bowlers as they stopped at the Aussies at 191/9.

Earlier, India posted a mammoth 235 runs at the loss of four wickets thanks to fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishna Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Rinku Singh also scored a brilliant 31* off just 9 balls.

Matthew Wade of Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa were the changes made by Australia who came in for Jason Behrendorrf and Aaron Hardie. Team India made no changes to their playing 11.