Stone pelted at Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express

Bhubaneswar: 20835 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express train has been targeted by stone-pelters between Meramandali and Budhapank in Dhenkanal-Angul Railway Section of Bhubaneswar-Sambalpur Rail Line. Due to this incident, the windowpane of the Executive Class coach has been damaged, said ECoR.

This is not the first time in the country the Vande Bharat Express train has been targeted. Similar incidents having occurred in other parts of the country. However, no passengers have been harmed in any of the incidents so far.

The incident was reported by the on duty RPF Escorting Staff. The security wing of ECoR has taken it seriously and alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP). RPF’s Assistant Security Commissioner from Cuttack has been rushed to the spot.

Indian Railways, especially East Coast Railway is consistently making drives to educate public, especially those are residing nearby areas of rail line not to throw stones on trains that could harm passengers, may be the nearer of their kins.

Local police have also been informed about the matter. Strict action will be taken against the stone-pelters. Both the security wing of ECoR in coordination with local police are in job to trace-out the culprits.

However, the incidents of stone pelting on the train have continued to occur despite the efforts of the Indian Railways and law enforcement agencies to prevent them.

In order to safeguard the lives of passengers and damage to Railway Property due to vandalising by miscreants, some of the steps taken include:

1. Various awareness programmes including Operation Saathi are conducted regularly in inhabited areas adjacent to the Railway track to sensitise people towards the menace of stone pelting and its consequences.

2. Regular drives are conducted against anti-social elements like drunkards, mischievous elements etc. in the affected section/black spots and the apprehended persons are prosecuted under legal provisions of the law.

3. For immediate assistance passengers can make complaints on Rail Madad Portal directly or through Helpline Number 139 (integrated with National Emergency No. 112).

4. Railways are in regular touch with passengers through various social media platforms viz. Twitter, Facebook, Koo etc. to enhance the security of passengers and to address their security concerns.