IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Odisha For Next Five Days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall for several districts of the State for the next five days.

Today, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, and Sonepur.

Besides, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, and Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Rayagada.

It may trigger landslides/mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas. There may be temporary water logging in low-lying areas, an occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas, and some damage to Kutch roads and vulnerable Kutcha houses.

The IMD has advised keeping arrangements for drainage of excess water.