IMD issues orange warning as Odisha continues to reel under unbearable heat

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday has predicted a further rise in the maximum temperature.

The day temperature is very likely to rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be more than 40°C or above at many places and above normal by 3 to 5°C over some districts of Odisha during the next 3 days.

The IMD has also issued an ‘orange warning’ for heatwave to severe heatwave in some districts of Odisha.

Weather Forecast

Day 1 (Valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 18.04.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore,Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Bargarh

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.04.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 19.04.2024)

Orange Warning: Heatwave to severe heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj,Nuapada, Gajapati, Nayagarh.

Yellow Warning: Heatwave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts ofKeonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Bargarh

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.04.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 20.04.2024)

Orange Warning: Heatwave to severe heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Gajapati, Nayagarh