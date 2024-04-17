Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Ram Navami With Sand Art

Puri: The entire nation is immersed in the joyous celebration of Holy Ram Navami. Adding a unique touch to the celebrations, Padmashri Sudarsan Pattnaik, renowned sand artist, expressed his good wishes for Ram Navami through his extraordinary sand art.

On the sandy shores of Puri Niladri beach, he crafted a beautiful sand art devoted to Bhagwan Ram, wishing the entire nation on this holy day. The festival holds a special place in Hinduism, both from faith and religious perspective.

Pattnaik’s sand art featured a flawlessly created portrait of Shri Ramachandra in a sleeping position. In the 7ft high and 20ft long sand sculpture of Shri Ram, he used about 12 tons of sand. The stunning art on the Puri beach sand has become a major attraction for tourists today.

According to the Hindu calendar, the ninth day of the Chaitra month’s shukla-pakhya is celebrated as the birthday of Bhagwan Ram or as Ram Navami. The resonance of Ram’s name echoes throughout the entire country, inducing a sense of devotion and admiration.