IGNOU Invites Applications For AICTE-Approved Management Programmes

New Delhi: For admission to AICTE-approved management programmes like Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Business Administration in Banking and Finance (MBF), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited applications from candidates.

Students will have to submit their applications for the IGNOU management programmers in online mode. The last date of application submission is September 30, 2021.

Apart from these two management programmes, IGNOU is offering various PG diploma programmes like PG Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM), PG Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), PG Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM) and PG Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM). Applications for these PG Diploma management programmes can be submitted till September 15, 2021.

The varsity has extended the deadline for submission of applications for admission and re-registration for the July 2021 Session till September 15, 2021. The deadline for the registration for various UG and PG programmes offered by IGNOU in the July 2021 session was August 16. However, the university had extended the admission and re-registration deadline till August 31, 2021.