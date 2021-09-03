One Minor Girl Among 7 More Covid Deaths In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 7 more Covid deaths, including a minor girl, in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

Details of the cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 6 years old girl child of Balasore District.

2. A 71 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3. A 56 years old male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Hypothyroidsim & Coronary Artery Disease.

4. A 80 years old female of Ganjam District.

5. A 57 years old female of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

6. A 65 years old female of Kendrapara District.

7. A 45 years old female of Puri District who was also suffering from Myasthenia Gravis Multiple Scelerosis.

The department further stated that this list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.