Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of Sydney Event With Rib Injury

Melbourne: World no. 9 Iga Swiatek on Sunday announced that she has pulled out of next week’s Sydney Tennis Classic due to a rib injury.

“After intense pre season and last week’s tournament in Adelaide I feel like my body needs more time to recover before Australian Open,” Swiatek said in a statement on Twitter.

“I’ve been feeling some pain in my lower rib area which is why unfortunately I’ve decided to withdraw from the tournament in Sydney.”

Poland’s Swiatek went down to top-ranked Ash Barty 6-2 6-4 in the semi-final of the Adelaide International on Saturday.

