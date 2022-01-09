NEET PG Counselling
BreakingNational

NEET PG Counselling To Start From January 12

By PragativadiNews
0 1

New Delhi: Counseling for NEET post-graduate admission will begin from January 12, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday.

“NEET-PG counseling is being started by MCC from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, as assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors. This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Covid-19. My best wishes to all the candidates,” Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

<>

</>

PragativadiNews 12241 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eleven − seven =

Breaking