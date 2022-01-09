NEET PG Counselling To Start From January 12

New Delhi: Counseling for NEET post-graduate admission will begin from January 12, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday.

“NEET-PG counseling is being started by MCC from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, as assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors. This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Covid-19. My best wishes to all the candidates,” Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

रेसीडेंट डॉक्टरस को स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय द्वारा दिए आश्वासन अनुसार, माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद MCC द्वारा NEET-PG काउन्सलिंग 12 जनवरी 2022 से शुरू की जा रही है। इससे कोरोना से लड़ाई में देश को और मज़बूती मिलेगी। सभी उम्मीदवारों को मेरी शुभकामनाएं। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 9, 2022

