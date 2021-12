Srinagar: A major tragedy was averted after the Security forces on Thursday defused a 5kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Acting on reliable input about the IED planted on the Neva Srinagar road, a joint team of the police, CRPF and the army started an operation. The IED was defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot

A case has been registered and police have started the investigation.