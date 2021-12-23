Five Arrested For Murdering Businessman In Balasore

Balasore: Police have arrested five persons for their alleged complicity with the murder of businessman Rabi Singh under Sahadebkhunta police limits of Balasore district on December 18.

The accused have been identified as Sk Yusuf, his mother Majeda Bibi, and their associates Sk Ramzan, Sk Lal, and Sk Amir.

According to reports, the accused stabbed Singh to death on the night of December 18 and had fled from the spot.

Following this, police along with the scientific team had initiated a probe into the matter and were able to nab the accused persons.

The cops have also seized one murder weapon, one mobile phone, and one motorcycle from their possession. All the accused have been forwarded to the court.