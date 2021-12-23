Odisha CM announces special Covid assistance for newspaper hawkers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced announces Rs 6,000 special Covid assistance for newspaper hawkers.

Earlier, Patnaik announced special assistance of Rs 3,000 each to newspaper hawkers in view of the financial distress faced by them due to Covid-19. The assistance will be released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Announcing a special package for them, Naveen said that work sheds will be constructed for the hawkers at sub-divisional and district levels. Besides, the Information and Public Relations department has been directed to prepare a digital database of hawkers and provide them identity cards.

All hawkers registered under the Odisha Unorganised Workers Social Security Board will also be provided social security benefits. The family of a hawker will get an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental death and Rs 1 lakh for natural death.

Similarly, hawkers who become completely disabled due to accident will be given Rs 1.5 lakh. In case of the loss of both limbs, a hawker will be given an additional Rs 80,000 and those who have lost one limb will be provided Rs 40,000 extra.