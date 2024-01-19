“I Was Looking Forward To Work With Kriti Because I Really Have Enjoyed Her Work”: Shahid Kapoor

The trailer for Kriti Sanon’s much-anticipated film, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,’ has been unveiled, leaving audiences captivated by the actress’s mesmerizing portrayal of a robotic character. The ethereal chemistry between Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor adds an extra layer of excitement, making the film one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Kriti Sanon’s enticing performance as a robot in the trailer has already initiated a wave of admiration from fans and film enthusiasts alike. Her nuanced expressions and the seamless blending of human emotions with a mechanical demeanour have ignited curiosity about the depths her character will explore in the film. Shahid Kapoor, her co-star in the movie, couldn’t resist showering praises on Kriti. In a recent promotion, Kapoor said “I was looking forward to working with Kriti because I have enjoyed her work.. in the last few years she has raised the bar as an actor. Some of the work that she has done is a very mature work of an actor, not just a star who is also an actor but an actor from her heart. From the first film, you can see that Kriti has a lot of potential and she wants to perform. And then when I met her, I found her to be chilled out, and intelligent.. she was talking about things in a way that was interesting and exciting. And I was curious to understand who she is as a person. ”

As the trailer continues to make waves across social media platforms, fans express their excitement for the film’s release, eager to witness the on-screen magic that Kriti Sanon along with Shahid Kapoor promises to deliver in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.’ Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in her maiden production Do Patti.