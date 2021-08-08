I-Day: Weekend Shutdown Relaxed In Three Odisha Towns

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to relax the weekend shutdown in three towns for a few hours on Sunday for the celebrations of 75th Independence Day.

The weekend shutdown imposed in Twin City, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri town will be relaxed upto 11.00 AM on August 15, according to the order by the Office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), t.

Independence Day will be celebrated in above three towns with 10 persons and strict adherence to COVID safety protocols such as social distancing, wearing masks and proper sanitisation.

In other places (except Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri towns), the citizens will unfurl the National Flag at their premises subject to condition that not more than 20 persons shall be congregated ay any place by following COVID appropriate behaviour.

The State level/District level functions for hoisting of National Flag shall be organised as per circulars/guidelines issued by the State Home Department.

However, the Government offices may celebrate the Independence Day with not more than 10 staff in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri towns and not more than 20 staff in other places of the State.

All other conditions contained in an order issued by the SRC dated July 31 shall remain unchanged.