India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 50.68 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 50.68 crore, according to the Union health ministry.

Cumulatively, 50,68,10,492 vaccine doses have been administered through 58,51,292 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

A total of 55,91,657 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,10,99,771 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 43,910 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.39%.

Meanwhile, India has reported 39,070 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since forty-two consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.