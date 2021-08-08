Chitau Pitha
Chitau Pitha: Try Dish Simple Odia Dish

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Chitau pitha is an Odia recipe. It is a variety of rice pancake which is made during chitalagi amabasya or sravan amavasya.

INGREDIENTS (SERVING: 4)                                                

  • White rice: 1 cup
  • Grated coconut: 1 &1/2 cup
  • Salt to taste
  • Little bit of oil

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Wash the rice properly in water and let it soak in water for 4 to 5 hours.
  • In the mean while grate the coconut.
  • After 5 hrs drain the water from rice and grind it with coconut and make a smooth batter.
  • Add salt as per taste.
  • Leave it for 2 to 3 hours for fermentation.
  • After 3 hour again mix the batter for one more time
  • Take a bowl full of water and put a thick cloth thread in it.
  • Heat a karai in gas in medium flame.
  • Grease it with refined oil or ghee by the help of a wet tissue paper.
  • Pour a ladle full of batter in it and immidietly cover it with a small bowl.
  • Then squeeze the cloth thread and put in the side of the small bowl.
  • After 3 minutes, lower the flame and remove the tread and bowl.
  • Gently remove the pitha with the help of a spatula.
  • Serve it hot with milk or sugar and ghee.
