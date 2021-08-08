Chitau Pitha: Try Dish Simple Odia Dish
Bhubaneswar: Chitau pitha is an Odia recipe. It is a variety of rice pancake which is made during chitalagi amabasya or sravan amavasya.
INGREDIENTS (SERVING: 4)
- White rice: 1 cup
- Grated coconut: 1 &1/2 cup
- Salt to taste
- Little bit of oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- Wash the rice properly in water and let it soak in water for 4 to 5 hours.
- In the mean while grate the coconut.
- After 5 hrs drain the water from rice and grind it with coconut and make a smooth batter.
- Add salt as per taste.
- Leave it for 2 to 3 hours for fermentation.
- After 3 hour again mix the batter for one more time
- Take a bowl full of water and put a thick cloth thread in it.
- Heat a karai in gas in medium flame.
- Grease it with refined oil or ghee by the help of a wet tissue paper.
- Pour a ladle full of batter in it and immidietly cover it with a small bowl.
- Then squeeze the cloth thread and put in the side of the small bowl.
- After 3 minutes, lower the flame and remove the tread and bowl.
- Gently remove the pitha with the help of a spatula.
- Serve it hot with milk or sugar and ghee.