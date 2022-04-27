Humanitarian Situation In Syria Remains Dire Amid Economic Crisis

Washington: The humanitarian situation in Syria remains dire amid a worsening economic crisis, said the Deputy UN Relief Chief Joyce Msuya.

Syria is on the verge of becoming a forgotten crisis. Yet millions of Syrians struggle each month to survive. For many, their situation has never been direr since the civil war erupted in 2011, she told the Security Council on Tuesday.

Fighting in many areas continues, and civilians, including women and children, are being killed and injured. The economic crisis continues unabated, she added.

Fuel shortages and lack of electricity impact the delivery of basic services, including health, education, and water and sanitation. Food and fuel prices are spiraling higher every month, putting the basic necessities for a healthy and dignified life even further out of reach for millions of people. Food prices rose another 18 per cent between February and March, said Msuya, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator.

She said that a staggering 4.1 million people in the Northwest need humanitarian aid. Nearly 1 million people are living in tents, half of which are beyond their normal lifespan.