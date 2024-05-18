India Asks Students in Kyrgyzstan to Stay Indoors Amid Mob Attacks

New Delhi: India has asked its students in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors amid rising reports of attacks on foreign students. The advisory was issued after several Pakistani students were injured in mob violence in their hostel.

The Indian Consulate said on X, “We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24×7 contact number is 0555710041.”

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also advised students to stay in regular touch with the embassy.

“Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. The situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy,” said the Foreign Minister.

As per some social media posts, three Pakistani students were reportedly killed in an attack. However, the government has not yet confirmed any deaths. The situation escalated after a video of a brawl between Egyptian and Kyrgyz students on May 13 went viral. The mob targeted Bishkek’s medical university dorms, where students from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India reside.

Fortunately, Indian students were not injured. Approximately 15,000 Indian students are in Kyrgyzstan, but the exact number in Bishkek remains unknown.

Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry responded by promptly detaining those involved in the violence, both foreign citizens and Kyrgyz nationals.