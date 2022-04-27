Google Play starts rolling Apple App Store like app privacy labels

New York: Google Play Store will now reveal a lot more about the apps you download than just descriptions. The Play Store is rolling out the much-needed app privacy labels that reveal what an app is collecting from the users. People with iPhones are familiar with the new feature that Google is rolling out because the App Store started displaying app privacy labels almost a year before Google brought the feature to the fore. Google Play Store will start rolling out privacy labels to all users in the coming weeks.

Google has asked the developers to add safety labels by July 20. “Today, we’re launching a new feature, the Data safety section, where developers will be required to give people more information about how apps collect, share and secure users’ data. Users will start looking at the Data safety section in Google Play tomorrow, and developers are required to complete this section for their apps by July 20th,” Suzanne Frey,

Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy said in a blog post.

The new security update will let the users see what data the developer is collecting and for what purpose, whether the data collected is being shared with third parties and more. “The app’s security practices, like encryption of data in transit and whether users can ask for data to be deleted,” Google said.

Google has rolled out a permissions feature to give users control of installed apps. For example, when an app asks to access “your location”, users can quickly and easily decide whether they want to grant that permission – for one time use, only while using the app, or all the time. For sensitive permissions like camera, microphone, or location data, people can go to the Android Privacy dashboard to review data access by apps.