Fire Breaks Out At Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital

Chennai: A fire broke out at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Wednesday morning. However, no report of casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Soon after the incident, several fire tenders were deployed to deal with the blaze.

“All patients have been evacuated safely. The fire broke out in one of the older buildings, the new three blocks are safe from fire,” Dr J Radhakrishnan, principal secretary (health) for the Tamil Nadu government.

More details awaited.