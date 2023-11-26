Huge Pro-Palestine March In London Seeks Gaza Ceasefire

London: A huge pro-Palestine protest was taken out in London calling for a permanent Gaza ceasefire amid the ongoing temporary truce between Israel and Hamas.

Hundreds of people marched through central London in the pro-Palestinian march, a day after the exchange of hostages between Israel and Gaza took place. According to The Guardian, protestors chanted for a ceasefire as they marched with many draped with Palestinian flags, donning keffiyehs and armed with “Free Palestine” signs.

Police also held some agitators for holding anti-semitic placards.

Hamas released 25 hostages on the first day of the temporary truce and 17 more on the second day as the party of the deal.