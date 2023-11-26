Couple arrested for smuggling Ganja in Sonepur

Sonepur: Police have arrested a couple for smuggling ganja in Sonepur on Sunday.

The accused hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

Following a tip-off, the Excise officials of Subarnapur arrested the couple from Sonepur-Binka road near Kartang area in Sonepur district and seized about 20 kg of ganja from them.

According to the information, the couple was peddling the cannabis consignment from Sonepur to Madhya Pradesh through a vehicle that was printed with a media tag. On searching the vehicle, the police found the contraband concealed.

The couple has been arrested and the police have initiated a probe into this.