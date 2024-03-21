Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter drops on Netflix India

New Delhi: Siddharth Anand’s aerial action entertainer Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, released on Netflix India on Thursday. Viewers got to watch and rewatch the film that premiered theatrically on January 25. Users on X couldn’t get enough of the film, particularly the chemistry between its leads.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Akshay Oberoi. The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika’s first-ever on-screen collaboration.

Taking to X, Hrithik had shared glimpses of his Fighter character Patty. The video titled ‘Meet Patty’ provides a behind-the-scenes look at Hrithik’s preparation and training for his role as Patty.

In the video, Hrithik is shown learning how to climb into the cockpit of the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI. It shows how he received simulation training and tried different tactics. The actor filmed scenes at authentic locations. He is also shown interacting with Indian Air Force soldiers and citizens.