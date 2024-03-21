Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM even after arrest, says Delhi speaker

New Delhi: A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home hours after the Delhi High Court stated that it would not grant any sort of protection to Kejriwal in regard to the coercive action against him in the excise policy case.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal on Thursday raised alarm over the heavy deployment of forces outside chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, suggesting that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) might be preparing to arrest the AAP supremo.

“The scale of force being deployed at the CM’s residence shows that ED has come to arrest the Chief Minister,” Goyal told reporters.

“It may be a small setback, but the party will emerge stronger out of this episode,” Goyal affirmed.

The Speaker also informed that all MLAs have unanimously decided that Kejriwal will not resign as chief minister in the event of an arrest.

“The party and all MLAs have decided that CM Kejriwal will not resign after the arrest. The government will be run from the jail.” Goyal added.

An ED team reached Kejriwal’s residence on Thursday evening shortly after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in money laundering case linked with the now-scrapped excise policy.