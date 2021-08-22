How Cycling Helps Boost Your Health; Know Its Benefits

New Delhi: One must do regular physical activities for a healthy life. Physical activity can help protect you from serious diseases such as obesity, heart disease, cancer, mental illness, diabetes and arthritis.

One of them is riding your bicycle. It is one of the best ways to reduce your risk of health problems.

Cycling is a low-impact aerobic exercise that offers a wealth of benefits. It can be enjoyed by people of all ages, from young children to older adults. It is also fun, cheap and good for the environment.

Cycling for health and fitness

Low impact – it causes less strain and injuries than most other forms of exercise.

A good muscle workout– cycling uses all of the major muscle groups as you pedal.

Easy – unlike some other sports, cycling does not require high levels of physical skill. Most people know how to ride a bike and, once you learn, you don’t forget.

Good for strength and stamina– cycling increases stamina, strength and aerobic fitness.

Health benefits

Cycling is mainly an aerobic activity, which means that your heart, blood vessels and lungs all get a workout. You will breathe deeper, perspire and experience increased body temperature, which will improve your overall fitness level.

Benefits of regular cycling include:

Increased cardiovascular fitness

Increased muscle strength and flexibility

Improved joint mobility

Decreased stress levels

Improved posture and coordination

Strengthened bones

Decreased body fat levels

Prevention or management of disease

Reduced anxiety and depression

Cycling is also a good way to control or reduce weight, as it raises your metabolic rate, builds muscle and burns body fat. If you cycle twice a day, the kilojoules burnt soon add up.