National Monetisation Pipeline To Be Launched On Aug 23

New Delhi: The National Monetisation Pipeline will be launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 23 (Monday).

The NMP will list out the government’s infrastructure assets to be sold over the next four-years, according to the finance ministry.

“The NMP comprises a four-year pipeline of the central government’s brownfield infrastructure assets. Besides providing visibility to investors, NMP will also serve as a medium-term roadmap for the asset monetisation initiative of the government,” the finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The government views asset monetisation as a strategy for the augmentation and maintenance of infrastructure, and not just a funding mechanism.