Hockey Bronze Medallist Team To Be Felicitated With Sonepuri-Designed Shawls

Bolangir/Tarabha: The Indian men’s hockey bronze medallist team, which is arriving in Odisha on August 16 on the invitation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, will be felicitated with shawls of Bandha artists of Menda village in Sonepur district.

Manpreet Singh and Co scripted history at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. The Indian men’s hockey team won a medal at the Olympics after a long wait of 41 years. The Indians showcased exceptional performance in the bronze-medal match against Germany.

For the past four years, the Odisha government has been the sponsor of the national team and the state’s prestigious Kalinga Stadium has become the country’s main hockey center.

After winning the historic bronze medal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated and invited the Indian team to Odisha.

On arrival, the Olympic winners will be felicitated with the shawls, specially designed by the weavers of Sonepur district.

The shawls that will be presented to the team in the welcoming ceremony are made in Sambalpuri garments. Made of fine-grained art, the shawls feature Olympic symbols and hockey sticks.

The shawls are specially designed by Neelmani Meher and Shiva Meher, architects of Menda village, under the direct supervision of Uttam Meher.

The responsibility was given to Uttam Meher on behalf of Kritarthacharya Sambalpuri Bastralaya.

On Friday, a total of 18 shawls have been delivered to Shishir Kumar Nag, Managing Director, Sambalpuri Bastralaya, who will now hand over these ‘Bandha Kala‘ shawls to the State government.

While the weavers are quite happy to weave it, there will be enthusiasm to make even more new designs in the coming days. The art has made a name for itself all over the world and been in the spotlight, with a variety of new designs at various times.