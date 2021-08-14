3 Delicious Drinks You Can Enjoy This Monsoon 

New Delhi: Nothing is good than a hot drink on these rainy days. So, we have rounded up some of our favourite drinks recipes below for you to brew—and enjoy—right at home.

Irish Coffee

Add 1 cup of freshly brewed hot coffee into a glass. Add 1 tbsp brown sugar and 3 tbsp of Irish whiskey. Top with 2 tbsp of whipped heavy cream and serve hot.

Masala Chai

Make comforting masala chai, by boiling 1 cup of water in a pan. To this add ¼ cup of milk and 2 tsp tea leaves. Once this mixture comes to a boil, add ½ tsp grated ginger and 1 crushed cardamom along with a pinch of black pepper powder. Cook for 3-4 minutes on medium heat. Serve hot.

Kahwa

Heat 3 cups of water in a pan and to this add 10 strands of saffron, ½ inch cinnamon stick, 1 clove, 1 crushed cardamom, and a handful of dried rose petals. Let it simmer for a few minutes and turn off the heat. Add 1 tsp of Kashmiri green tea to the water and stir. Strain this mixture and pour the kahwa into cups.