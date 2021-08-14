Delicious Drinks
3 Delicious Drinks You Can Enjoy This Monsoon 

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: Nothing is good than a hot drink on these rainy days. So, we have rounded up some of our favourite drinks recipes below for you to brew—and enjoy—right at home. 

Irish Coffee 

How To Make Classic Irish Coffee | Kitchn

Add 1 cup of freshly brewed hot coffee into a glass. Add 1 tbsp brown sugar and 3 tbsp of Irish whiskey. Top with 2 tbsp of whipped heavy cream and serve hot. 

Masala Chai 

How to Make Masala Tea Using Instant Masala Chai Spices

Make comforting masala chai, by boiling 1 cup of water in a pan. To this add ¼ cup of milk and 2 tsp tea leaves. Once this mixture comes to a boil, add ½ tsp grated ginger and 1 crushed cardamom along with a pinch of black pepper powder. Cook for 3-4 minutes on medium heat. Serve hot. 

Kahwa

Traditional Kashmiri Tea Kahwa Recipe (Step By Step) - Whiskaffair

Heat 3 cups of water in a pan and to this add 10 strands of saffron, ½ inch cinnamon stick, 1 clove, 1 crushed cardamom, and a handful of dried rose petals. Let it simmer for a few minutes and turn off the heat. Add 1 tsp of Kashmiri green tea to the water and stir. Strain this mixture and pour the kahwa into cups. 

