Historic! India Become Top Ranked Team in All 3 Formats

India became the No.1 ranked ODI team after their win against Australia and as a result, accomplished a rare feat in rankings history.

India are hitting their strides heading into the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 at home as they climbed to the summit of the MRF Tyres Men’s ODI Team Rankings after their triumph over Australia.

India (116 rating points) displaced their arch-rivals Pakistan (115) at the top of the rankings after the win in the first ODI. Australia remains third but the gap between the top two has widened after dropping two points to 111.

🇮🇳 Numero Uno in Test, ODI, and T20I cricket. Heartiest congratulations to #TeamIndia for achieving this historic milestone. The rankings reflect the hard work put in by this team as they chase excellence on the field. This is fantastic achievement just ahead of the World Cup.

As a result of the win, India now reign supreme across all formats as the No.1 team, having already occupied the top spot in Tests and T20Is.

India cruised to a five-wicket victory over Australia in the first ODI to achieve the feat. Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul was the highlight of their bowling innings after stand-in skipper KL Rahul opted to field first.

In reply, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a fifty each and stitched a 142-run opening stand. Despite losing a few quick wickets, fifties from Rahul and Surykumar Yadav held the fort and guided the hosts to victory.

India’s dominance now extends across all formats, already occupying the No.1 spot in Tests and T20Is. This is only the second time in men’s cricketing history that a side has achieved the No.1 ranking across the formats. Previously, only South Africa had achieved the feat in August 2012.