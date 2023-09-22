Sambad officials did not cooperate with probe, claims EOW

Bhubaneswar: Continuing probe into the bank loan fraud case against Sambad/Eastern Media Limited, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch on Friday claimed that the officials and staff of the media firm did not cooperate with the investigation and many important files and documents were found missing during the search at Sambad office on Thursday.

In a press note, the EOW said, “Yesterday a team of EOW conducted searches in the office of Sambad. However Sambad officials/staff did not cooperate in the investigation. Many important files/documents were found missing.”

“The Sambad officials refused to hand over a few suspicious files to EOW team. EOW team also wanted to copy some relevant computer files of accounts and HR sections but they were denied. In this situation the EOW team was forced to seize some Hard Disks,” the EOW press note read.

In the meanwhile, the EOW have examined more victims/employees of Sambad/EML and they have also corroborated the allegations made by the complainant of the case, Asim Mohapatra.

Further, authorities of Odisha Gramya Bank, Bhubaneswar have initiated a departmental enquiry to look into the allegation of loan fraud by Sambad/Eastern Media Limited.

Some of the victims have alleged that the company has manipulated salary figures and not deposited their dues in the EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organization) and ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation). EOW is looking into these allegations and information is being called for from the relevant organizations, the EOW said.

The bank accounts of Sambad/ Eastern Media Limited (EML) are being scrutinized. It is seen that huge amount of cash has been deposited in the accounts in the last few years. Further investigation into the case is on, the EOW further added.

EOW is continuing its investigation in to its Case no. 24 Dated 16.09.2023 U/S 506/467/468/471/420/120-B IPC related to Bank loan fraud by Sambad/Eastern Media Limited (EML) using criminal intimidation, cheating and forgery.