Hirakud dam closes 8 gates due to decrease in water levels

Sambalpur: The Odisha government has decided to close eight more gates of Hirakud Dam following a drop in the inflow of water into the reservoir.

A noticeable decrease in the water levels has been marked due to a decrease in rainfall in upper and lower catchment areas of the Mahanadi river system.

Currently, the flood water is being discharged through only four gates of the reservoir. The flood water is being discharged through 18 sluice gates six on the left side of the dam and six sluice gates on the right side of the dam.