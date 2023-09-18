NRTS 2023 admit card released on BSE website

Bhubaneswar: The admit card of candidates appearing for the NRTS 23 Exam is available in the official website of BSE Odisha.

It is worth mentioning that, the head of the institutions shall download the NRTS 2023 admit card and distribute it to their registered candidates.

The exam will be conducted on September 25, 2023 10 am to 12 noon. It is worth mentioning that, 57851 no. of candidates have registered for the exam. They shall appear for the exam at 370 centers through out the state of Odisha.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha conducts the National Rural Talent Scholarship (NRTS) Examination. The district education officer (DEO) will issue the award memo in favour of selected students.

The selected students will get Rs. 250 per month for 24 months, till they study in secondary level, said reports.

The NRTS 2023 admit card is now available for download in the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha website.