Mortal remains of eminent writer Gita Mehta consigned to flame in Delhi

Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of eminent writer and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s sister Gita Mehta were consigned to flames at the Lodhi crematorium ground in New Delhi on Monday.

Gita’s son Aditya Mehta lit the funeral pyre in the presence of several relatives and family friends, including Naveen Patnaik, his brother Prem Patnaik, and others.

The daughter of legendary Biju Patnaik Gita Mehta passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was married to renowned American publisher the late Sonny Mehta.