Chief Secy Reviews Progress Of Ongoing Works For Shree Mandira Parikrama Prakalpa

Puri: Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena today reached Pilgrim Town Puri and inspected the progress of ongoing works at the Yajna area, Srimandir Parikrama area, and Shree Danda.

Chief Secretary along with the District Collector Samarth Verma, Tata and OBCC officials reviewed works. Jena said, “After 3 days of the previous review, the work has progressed a lot. Paver blocks are being laid on the 800-meter Shree Marg. Out of 800 meters, there are 300 meters of road.

As the work of laying underground cabling and pipe water has been completed, the Chief Secretary is very optimistic about the completion of Shree Danda.

More staff will be employed round the clock to complete the work on schedule. There are 9 sliding doors in the Parikrama route of the temple. Now it will be operated manually. Later, its management responsibility will be in the hands of the police and the temple administration.