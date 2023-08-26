Here’s what Navneet Malik said on playing a negative character in Disney+Hotstar’s ‘The Freelancer’

Delving into the captivating journey of an individual Navneet Malik who hails from Rohtak, Haryana, whose fascination with the realm of entertainment was ignited at an early age. Enchanted by storytelling, cinema’s magic, and the ability of acting to evoke emotions, this individual’s passion led them from the world of modeling to the heart of Mumbai’s entertainment industry. Through prestigious contests and experiences that formed the stepping stones of their career, they found themselves transitioning from the world of visual aesthetics to the intricate art of acting. In this conversation, we explore the challenges and rewards of this transition, the resilience required to navigate rejections, and their role in the upcoming web series ‘The Freelancer’.

With a commitment to growth and a determination to challenge themselves, this individual’s journey in the industry paints a picture of passion, perseverance, and the pursuit of creative excellence.

Please let us about yourself and your journey in the industry.

I hail from Rohtak, Haryana, and my fascination with the world of entertainment was ignited at an early age. The allure of storytelling, the magic of cinema, and the power to evoke emotions through acting captivated me. This passion led me to embark on a journey that started with modeling. I was fortunate to participate in prestigious contests like Ru-Ba-Ru Mr. India Global and eventually win the Elite Model Look India contest. These experiences laid the foundation for my entry into acting. As I ventured into Mumbai, the heart of the industry, I encountered challenges, embraced growth, and now, I find myself in the midst of a fulfilling journey as an actor.

Transitioning from modeling to acting is quite a shift. Can you elaborate on the challenges and rewards you’ve encountered during this transition?

Transitioning from modeling to acting has been an exhilarating journey. While modeling allowed me to express myself through visual aesthetics, acting provided a deeper medium to convey emotions and tell intricate stories. One of the key challenges was to evolve from portraying a character visually on the ramp to bringing that character to life with depth and authenticity on screen. It demanded a shift in mindset, rigorous preparation, and a commitment to honing my craft. The rewards have been immensely satisfying – the chance to delve into diverse roles, collaborate with talented individuals, and engage with audiences on a more profound level.

How do you navigate and cope with the inevitable rejections that are a part of the entertainment industry?

Rejections are part and parcel of the entertainment industry, a reality every actor faces. Initially disheartening, I’ve learned not to equate them with my self-worth. Instead, I treat rejections as chances for growth. I see every “no” as a step toward a “yes.” Rejections prompt introspection and skill improvement. They drive me to work harder, learn more, and refine my craft. With a strong support system of friends, mentors, and loved ones, maintaining a positive outlook is easier. Resilience is key, understanding that rejection isn’t the end. Each setback fuels my determination to prove myself. This attitude propels me forward, keeping me motivated to persist and pursue success.

What drew you to this particular project ‘The Freelancer’ and your character?

The opportunity to play a complex negative role like this was incredibly appealing to me. I’ve always been fascinated by characters that challenge me as an actor and push me outside my comfort zone. ‘The Freelancer’ offered exactly that, and the character’s intricacies resonated with me.

Can you tell us about your role in the upcoming web series ‘The Freelancer’?

Absolutely. In ‘The Freelancer,’ I have the exciting opportunity to portray a negative role. My character is intricately woven into the storyline, adding layers of mystery and complexity. It’s a role that challenges conventional perceptions of antagonists and delves into the intricate motivations driving the character’s actions.

How would you describe your overall experience working on ‘The Freelancer’?