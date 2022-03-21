Here’s A Lip-Smacking Recipe Of Paneer Tikka Masala To Solve Your Dinner Woes
New Delhi: Paneer Tikka Masala Recipe is a delicious dish with bright flavours from the spiced tomato onion curry sauce and delightfully marinated grilled cottage cheese.
INGREDIENTS
For Marination:
- ¾ cup curd (thick)
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- ¾ tsp chilli powder
- ¼ tsp cumin powder
- ½ tsp coriander powder
- ¼ tsp pepper powder
- ½ tsp garam masala
- ¼ tsp ajwain/carom seeds
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tsp Kasuri methi
- 2 tbsp besan/gram flour (roasted)
- 2 tsp oil
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste
- ½ capsicum (cubed)
- ½ onion (petals)
- 14 cubes paneer
For Curry:
- 2 tbsp oil
- 1 bay leaf
- ½ inch cinnamon
- 2 pods cardamom
- 3 cloves
- 1 tsp cumin
- 2 onion (finely chopped)
- 1 tsp ginger garlic paste
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 cup tomato puree
- 1 cup water
- ¼ tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp kasuri methi (crushed)
- 2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)
INSTRUCTIONS
How to marinate paneer:
- Firstly, in a large bowl take ¾ cup curd, ¼ tsp turmeric, ¾ tsp chilli powder, ¼ tsp cumin powder, ½ tsp coriander powder, ¼ tsp pepper powder and ½ tsp garam masala.
- Also add ¼ tsp ajwain, ½ tsp salt, 1 tsp Kasuri methi, 2 tbsp besan and 2 tsp oil.
- Further, add 2 tsp lemon juice and 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste. mix well making sure everything is well combined.
- Now add ½ capsicum, ½ onion and 14 cubes of paneer.
- Mix well making sure everything is well combined.
- Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour to marinate.
- After 1 hour, insert into skewer and grill until golden brown.
How to prepare curry for paneer tikka:
- Firstly, in a large kadai heat 2 tbsp oil. add 1 bay leaf, ½ inch cinnamon, 2 pods cardamom, 3 cloves and 1 tsp cumin. saute until the spices turn aromatic.
- Add 2 onion and 1 tsp ginger garlic paste. saute until the onions turn golden brown.
- Keeping the flame on low, add ¼ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp chilli powder, 1 tsp coriander powder, ½ tsp cumin powder and 1 tsp salt.
- Saute until the spices turn aromatic.
- Further, add 2 cup tomato puree and cook well.
- Cook until the oil separates from the sides.
- Now add leftover marination mixture and cook on low flame.
- Make sure to stir continuously and cook until the oil separates from the sides.
- Further, add 1 cup water and mix adjusting the consistency as required.
- Add in prepared paneer tikka and mix gently.
- Cover and simmer for 2 minutes, or until the flavours are absorbed well.
- Now add ¼ tsp garam masala, 1 tsp kasuri methi and 2 tbsp coriander. mix well.
- Finally, enjoy paneer tikka masala with tandoori roti or naan.