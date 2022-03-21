Here’s A Lip-Smacking Recipe Of Paneer Tikka Masala To Solve Your Dinner Woes

Paneer Tikka Masala Recipe is a delicious dish with bright flavours from the spiced tomato onion curry sauce and delightfully marinated grilled cottage cheese.

INGREDIENTS

For Marination:

¾ cup curd (thick)

¼ tsp turmeric

¾ tsp chilli powder

¼ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp coriander powder

¼ tsp pepper powder

½ tsp garam masala

¼ tsp ajwain/carom seeds

½ tsp salt

1 tsp Kasuri methi

2 tbsp besan/gram flour (roasted)

2 tsp oil

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

½ capsicum (cubed)

½ onion (petals)

14 cubes paneer

For Curry:

2 tbsp oil

1 bay leaf

½ inch cinnamon

2 pods cardamom

3 cloves

1 tsp cumin

2 onion (finely chopped)

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

¼ tsp turmeric

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp cumin powder

1 tsp salt

2 cup tomato puree

1 cup water

¼ tsp garam masala

1 tsp kasuri methi (crushed)

2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)

INSTRUCTIONS

How to marinate paneer:

Firstly, in a large bowl take ¾ cup curd, ¼ tsp turmeric, ¾ tsp chilli powder, ¼ tsp cumin powder, ½ tsp coriander powder, ¼ tsp pepper powder and ½ tsp garam masala. Also add ¼ tsp ajwain, ½ tsp salt, 1 tsp Kasuri methi, 2 tbsp besan and 2 tsp oil. Further, add 2 tsp lemon juice and 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste. mix well making sure everything is well combined. Now add ½ capsicum, ½ onion and 14 cubes of paneer. Mix well making sure everything is well combined. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour to marinate. After 1 hour, insert into skewer and grill until golden brown.

How to prepare curry for paneer tikka: