Paneer Tikka Masala
Here’s A Lip-Smacking Recipe Of Paneer Tikka Masala To Solve Your Dinner Woes

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Paneer Tikka Masala Recipe is a delicious dish with bright flavours from the spiced tomato onion curry sauce and delightfully marinated grilled cottage cheese.

INGREDIENTS

For Marination:

  • ¾ cup curd (thick)
  • ¼ tsp turmeric
  • ¾ tsp chilli powder
  • ¼ tsp cumin powder
  • ½ tsp coriander powder
  • ¼ tsp pepper powder
  • ½ tsp garam masala
  • ¼ tsp ajwain/carom seeds
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp Kasuri methi
  • 2 tbsp besan/gram flour (roasted)
  • 2 tsp oil
  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste
  • ½ capsicum (cubed)
  • ½ onion (petals)
  • 14 cubes paneer

For Curry:

  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 1 bay leaf
  • ½ inch cinnamon
  • 2 pods cardamom
  • 3 cloves
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 2 onion (finely chopped)
  • 1 tsp ginger garlic paste
  • ¼ tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp chilli powder
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • ½ tsp cumin powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 cup tomato puree
  • 1 cup water
  • ¼ tsp garam masala
  • 1 tsp kasuri methi (crushed)
  • 2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)

INSTRUCTIONS

How to marinate paneer:

  1. Firstly, in a large bowl take ¾ cup curd, ¼ tsp turmeric, ¾ tsp chilli powder, ¼ tsp cumin powder, ½ tsp coriander powder, ¼ tsp pepper powder and ½ tsp garam masala.
  2. Also add ¼ tsp ajwain, ½ tsp salt, 1 tsp Kasuri methi, 2 tbsp besan and 2 tsp oil.
  3. Further, add 2 tsp lemon juice and 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste. mix well making sure everything is well combined.
  4. Now add ½ capsicum, ½ onion and 14 cubes of paneer.
  5. Mix well making sure everything is well combined.
  6. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour to marinate.
  7. After 1 hour, insert into skewer and grill until golden brown.

How to prepare curry for paneer tikka:

  1. Firstly, in a large kadai heat 2 tbsp oil. add 1 bay leaf, ½ inch cinnamon, 2 pods cardamom, 3 cloves and 1 tsp cumin. saute until the spices turn aromatic.
  2. Add 2 onion and 1 tsp ginger garlic paste. saute until the onions turn golden brown.
  3. Keeping the flame on low, add ¼ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp chilli powder, 1 tsp coriander powder, ½ tsp cumin powder and 1 tsp salt.
  4. Saute until the spices turn aromatic.
  5. Further, add 2 cup tomato puree and cook well.
  6. Cook until the oil separates from the sides.
  7. Now add leftover marination mixture and cook on low flame.
  8. Make sure to stir continuously and cook until the oil separates from the sides.
  9. Further, add 1 cup water and mix adjusting the consistency as required.
  10. Add in prepared paneer tikka and mix gently.
  11. Cover and simmer for 2 minutes, or until the flavours are absorbed well.
  12. Now add ¼ tsp garam masala, 1 tsp kasuri methi and 2 tbsp coriander. mix well.
  13. Finally, enjoy paneer tikka masala with tandoori roti or naan.
